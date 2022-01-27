Towson U pays for additional police to patrol overnights downtown

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University has provided the Baltimore County Police Department with funding to add two overnight patrol officers in the downtown region.

The grant covers the costs for extra patrol seven days a week.

So far in 2022, there have been two shootings reported along Towson Row at the Altus Apartments on West Susquehanna Avenue.

Many Towson U students live at the off-campus complex, causing extra concern.

The first shooting on January 11, claimed the life of 23-year-old senior Ikemefuna J. Eguh.

No victims or suspects were found after the second incident on January 24, but a university safety alert said a shooting did occur inside the building wit multiple suspects involved.

In October 2021, Morgan State University student Barry Ransom was killed during a robbery in the800 block of Kenilworth Drive.

A month before that, three people were shot while attending an unsanctioned party on-campus.

"The security of downtown Towson is critical as we attract new businesses, residents, and our institutions of higher learning to our county seat," County Councilman David Marks said. "I thank Towson University for its constant engagement and for stepping up to support additional public safety efforts in downtown Towson."