Suspect apprehended after carjacking at Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. — A carjacking was reported around noon in the area of Towson Town Center, confirmed police.

Baltimore County police said they responded to the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road this afternoon.

Police said: "Our officers and aviation unit, once in the area were able to locate the vehicle and apprehended a suspect. This investigation is still on going."

It's the latest serious crime reported in or near the mall, after a carjacking outside Cinemark Movie Theater two weeks ago and six juveniles arrested during fights and chaos at the mall that injured two officers and a security guard on a recent Saturday.