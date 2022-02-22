One in custody after carjacking outside Towson movie theater Monday

TOWSON, Md. — One person is in custody following a carjacking Monday evening in Towson.

It happened just after 8:35pm outside the Cinemark Movie Theater in the 100 block of East Joppa Road.

According to an area alert from Towson University, the suspect was armed and took money from the victim before taking off in their 2022 Toyota Corolla.

Baltimore County police say the stolen car was located a short time later, at which point a person of interest was taken into custody.

No information on that individual has been released.

The incident comes after six minors were arrested Saturday night during a large disturbance inside Towson Town Center, that left two officers and a security guard injured.