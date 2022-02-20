Baltimore County Police arrest six juveniles during a disturbance call in Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County officers arrested group juveniles Saturday in connection to several public disturbances in Towson Town Center.

The six juveniles were charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to assault.

According to police, officers enhanced their presence in the area after receiving many reports of groups of juveniles raising a commotion.

When officers arrived, they discovered a big gathering of juveniles inside the mall. As officers dispersed the group, two County police officers suffered minor injuries and a security guard was assaulted.

According to authorities, some of the traffic congestion resulted from the heightened police presence.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued a statement Sunday regarding the incident, stating that he is “working closely with the police department and Towson Town Center management to understand what happened there last night and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”