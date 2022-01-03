Gov. Hogan schedules Tuesday morning news conference to announce emergency COVID-19 action

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has scheduled a 10am news conference on Tuesday to announce emergency COVID-19 action.

It's unclear what specific measures Hogan will take, considering the number of new cases continuing to rise daily thanks to the Omicron variant.

Thus far Hogan has resisted reimposing statewide indoor masking mandates, despite several jurisdictions already doing so.

On Monday, the Governor did issue an order requiring masks be worn inside all state owned and leased buildings.

The Maryland Department of Health has already implemented new procedures at overwhelmed hospitals, resulting in some patient transfers and the postponement of non-urgent surgeries.

Currently, no jurisdictions in the state have reimposed crowd restrictions.

Some school systems such as Baltimore City have pushed back their return from winter break, to allow staff and students the opportunity to get tested before coming back to class. Others like Baltimore County are temporarily transitioning certain schools back to virtual learning.

As of Monday morning, the COVID positivity rate is 26.87 percent statewide. In just the last 24 hours — 14,251 new cases have been reported. Hospitalizations currently sit at 2,746.