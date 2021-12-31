Frederick County becomes latest jurisdiction to reimpose indoor mask requirements

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to reimpose indoor mask mandates.

The decision was made Thursday during a briefing held by the county board of health.

Starting December 31 at 5pm, anyone age 5 and up will be required to wear a face covering inside all public places where six feet of social distancing isn't able to be maintained. Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard Counties have also recently implemented indoor masking requirements.

The regulation will remain in effect until COVID-19 cases fall below 20 per 100,000 county residents.

In the meantime, County Executive Jan Gardner is expected to ask Governor Larry Hogan to launch a state-run testing site in the Frederick County.