Baltimore City Schools delay winter break return by one day

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools have pushed back their return date from winter break due to Monday's snow storm.

Initially the plan was to allow staff and students the chance to get tested for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday, before returning for class on Wednesday.

RELATED: Baltimore city schools extend winter break for students to get tested before returning next year

That has been delayed one day, since snow forced schools to close Monday.

The new return date is Thursday, with testing opportunities now set for staff on Tuesday and students on Wednesday.