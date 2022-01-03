Watch
Baltimore City Schools delay winter break return by one day

<p>Yellow school buses parked diagonally</p>
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 09:38:23-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools have pushed back their return date from winter break due to Monday's snow storm.

Initially the plan was to allow staff and students the chance to get tested for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday, before returning for class on Wednesday.

That has been delayed one day, since snow forced schools to close Monday.

The new return date is Thursday, with testing opportunities now set for staff on Tuesday and students on Wednesday.

