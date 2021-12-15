Maryland hospitals may cut back on some surgeries if COVID spike continues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As new COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide, Maryland is continuing to warn hospitals of a potential surge.

State health officials on Wednesday issued a directive for specific actions to be taken if COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state reach certain levels.

In the event that number reaches 1,200, hospitals will be asked to reduce the scheduling of non-urgent surgeries that don't require overnight stays.

RELATED: Maryland hospitals told to prepare for potential COVID-19 surge

At 1,500 — hospitals would immediately implement their pandemic plans.

Those generally include the following steps.

Optimize existing bed capacity

Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service

Redeploy staff or alter staffing models

Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries

Transfer patients to Alternate Care Sites

Bridge idle clinical or administrative space online or convert other space for clinical care

Maryland’s Board of Physicians, on Wednesday also approved emergency regulations to allow temporary licensees for retired state healthcare professionals, and restrictions that prevent interstate compact or out-of-state health care workers from practicing in Maryland.

The Maryland General Assembly still has to sign off on the measure.

Currently, there are 1,151 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

