Here's a list of Baltimore County schools moving to virtual learning this week

Posted at 7:42 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 19:42:43-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A number of Baltimore County schools will be moved to virtual learning this week.

According to the district, BCPS may move individual schools or groups of schools to virtual learning after reviewing a number of factors which include but are not limited to percent of positive cases and number of staff or students in quarantine.

The following schools will be moved virtual from January 3 to 7.

  • Carroll Manor Elementary School
  • Chapel Hill Elementary School
  • Deer Park Middle Magnet School
  • Dundalk High School
  • Fullerton Elementary School
  • Lansdowne High School
  • Parkville High School
  • Randallstown High School
  • Sandalwood Elementary School
  • Scotts Branch Elementary School
  • Woodholme Elementary School
  • Woodlawn High School

Ridge Ruxton School has been moved to virtual learning through the 14th.

Stemmers Run Middle School is virtual for grade 6 only.

Lyons Mill Elementary School is virtual for grade 5 only.

Logan Elementary School is virtual for Pre-k only.

Edgemere Elementary School is virtual for the Pre-school program only.

