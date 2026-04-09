GBMC has served as a cornerstone of care and community since opening its doors in 1965. The hospital not only provides outstanding medical services across specialties but also supports initiatives that promote health, activity, and connection beyond hospital walls. This spring, GBMC is proud to team up with Weis Markets, WMAR, and Leveling the Playing Field for the annual Pack the Park event.

Pack the Park is all about giving Baltimore-area kids the chance to play and thrive. On April 15, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members are invited to donate gently used sports equipment. These donations go directly to local youth, breaking down barriers to participate in team sports and healthy activities. With a single bat, ball, or glove, supporters can play a part in building confidence, encouraging teamwork, and inspiring lifelong healthy habits.

GBMC Helps WMAR "Pack The Park" For Children's Sports

GBMC Helps WMAR "Pack The Park" For Children's Sports

GBMC’s involvement in Pack the Park underscores its broader mission: promoting well-being for all members of the community, on and off campus. Accessible health care, patient education, and meaningful partnerships help create a culture of wellness at every level.

To join in or learn more about the event and GBMC’s community impact, visit wmar2news.com/packthepark. This spring, GBMC and partners invite everyone to step up, give back, and help local children discover the transformative power of play.

