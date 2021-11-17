Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes November 2021

The Baltimore Area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Everyday Heroes program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, young people, and families who make a difference every day.

For 2021, the program is celebrating seniors going about and beyond in their communities.

Congratulations to our September winner Hilda Yeaton, who has been baking cookies for frontline health workers since the pandemic began - and has only repeated a recipe once!

October winner Ricky Wayman is a true neighbor to everyone in his building at Govans Manor. In addition to offering rides to those in need, Ricky cooks a weekly meal for everyone to enjoy, often paying for supplies from his own pocket.

Learn more about the program here.

