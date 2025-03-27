Lidl opening in limbo: Northeast Baltimore community seeks answers on empty supermarket site

BALTIMORE — In Northeast Baltimore, residents are keen to uncover the mystery surrounding the former Bi-Rite Supermarket at 5950 Belair Rd. The site has been redeveloped, but there’s no sign of the tenant – Lidl.

“Within two years after Bi-Rite closed, they leveled it and constructed this brand-new building that's been sitting vacant for probably a year or two,” said Connie Simmons, who grew up in the Hamilton area and whose mother lives nearby.

A photo taken in January 2023 compared to today reveals little change in the building's exterior, and still appears ready for opening.

Simmons turned to WMAR-2 News Reporter Mallory Sofastaii for clarification. “Why would you put so much money into a brand new building and never open it? The lights are on, there's paper on the windows, there's plenty of residents around and local businesses. There's a senior community right off the street. Why not open it? What is the big secret? Which is why we reached out to you,” she said.

Samuel Kuhr owns Plaza Car Wash next door. He drove by asking the same questions.

“[The building] came up immediately, everything was moving nice, fast, quick. Put it up and then that’s it, they moved out,” Kuhr said.

In the absence of answers, residents have come up with theories.

“Rumor on the street was that it had to do with the back wall, that it was a retaining wall issue,” said Simmons.

“You hear all sorts of rumors from the water problem to this problem to that problem to crime,” Kuhr added.

In April 2023, WMAR-2 News reached out to Lidl regarding circulating rumors that the store may no longer be opening. A Lidl spokesperson responded, “That rumor is not true. We look forward to opening another store in Baltimore in the future and serving the community with high-quality groceries and low prices. As we have more information to share on a grand opening date, we will be in close contact.

Sofastaii followed up on March 16, inquiring about the timeline. After sending six emails to Lidl’s media inbox, along with LinkedIn messages to three employees and posting on their Facebook page, she finally received a response on March 26.

“At this time, we do not have any new information to share. We announce store openings a month in advance and will share news as we have it," wrote Kailey Kiss, Associate of Client Experience with Weber Shandwick. Sofastaii responded with additional questions. She has yet hear back.

WMAR-2 News also contacted Baltimore City Councilwoman Danielle McCray. McCray wrote: “the last update my office received from Lidl was in late 2024, when they reaffirmed their commitment to opening the store but could not provide a clear timeline. Like many of our residents, I want to see the building activated and serving our community.”

WMAR-2 News requested further details, including potential reasons for the delays. McCray shared that a LIDL representative stated they were experiencing refrigeration and supply chain issues at the site in 2024. "I’ve shared all the information available to my office at this point. As a general rule, I don’t engage in speculation or rumors— my responsibility is to speak to what’s confirmed and accurate," she wrote.

“A bad answer is at least an answer,” Kuhr expressed.

“My mom drives by two, three times a week and gets mad every time. But everybody talks about it. It’s like, why isn't it open? And nobody knows,” Simmons shared.

Both Simmons and Kuhr want to see the store open, or something else take its place. They said the growing trash piles and empty lot don’t serve shoppers or local businesses.

Lidl also announced plans to open a store in the new development replacing Perkins Homes. At last check, it's slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026.

If you're interested in finding out more about the Lidl in Hamilton or other local developments, click here to contact your council member.