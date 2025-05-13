City confirms no infrastructure issues preventing Lidl from opening as Northeast Baltimore store sits vacant

BALTIMORE — A fully constructed Lidl grocery store on Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore has been sitting vacant for more than two years, leaving community members frustrated and questioning when — or if — it will ever open.

Despite having an active use and occupancy permit since January 2023, the grocery store remains closed with no opening date in sight.

"Why not open it? What is the big secret?" said Connie Simmons, a local resident.

Simmons said her mother drives by the location multiple times weekly, scanning for any signs the store might finally open.

"Yeah, mom drives by two, three times a week and gets mad every time. But everybody talks about it like, why isn't it open? And nobody knows," Simmons said.

The grocery store was built shortly after the former Bi-Rite at the location was demolished. The new building stands complete with lights on occasionally and small Lidl logos visible, but no activity inside.

When contacted directly, the public relations agency representing Lidl would only say that they announce store openings a month in advance and would share news when they have it.

In the absence of official information, rumors have circulated among community members, including speculation about issues with a retaining wall on the property.

"If it's an issue with the retaining wall, why didn't the City say something before they built all that?" questioned Harmony Richardson, another area resident.

City records show a permit application for a new retaining wall at the northeast corner of the property was submitted in June 2022, but it was later voided after the applicant failed to respond to questions.

However, the Mayor's Office stated they are not aware of any structural issues preventing the store from opening.

"The City has not identified any infrastructure problems or safety concerns that would prevent Lidl from opening on the site," a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office said.

Records show Lidl has been paying property taxes on the site — nearly $280,000 since 2022.

"You'd think they wouldn't want to pay taxes on an empty property, you'd think they want to be making business. There's plenty of people who'd want to shop there," Richardson said.

For Richardson, who doesn't drive, the Lidl would provide much-needed access to affordable fresh food within walking distance of her home.

"It's crazy how quickly they built it compared to how long it's been sitting there," Richardson said.

While the building remains vacant, it has attracted some illegal dumping. City records show two bulk trash citations were issued last year, with another trash violation cited as recently as March.

According to a source, the City reached out to Lidl early last year about potentially acquiring the property, but a company representative indicated they weren't interested and still planned to open the store. The Mayor's Office declined to comment on this information.

Once again, WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii contacted Lidl to ask about their plans to open and how they're managing dumping. Their PR agency said there are no further details on the Belair store and shoppers can visit their location near Morgan State University.

"Please come. We're here. We're willing to buy from you guys. We want to have affordable groceries," Richardson said.

Mayor Scott's office emphasized the importance of fighting food insecurity and establishing vibrant commercial corridors throughout Baltimore, noting that "Lidl's location at this site will serve both these goals, and we are looking forward to their opening."

Residents are also encouraged to report any trash or dumping to 311.

