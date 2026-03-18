Lidl replacing Streets Market at Yard 56 in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A German discount grocery store is taking over the Streets Market space at Yard 56 in East Baltimore. Lidl US will join LA Fitness, Starbucks, and Chipotle at 5601 Eastern Avenue. MCB Real Estate signed a lease with Lidl to take over the 23,000-square-foot space.

“Grocery stores drive the highest traffic in a shopping center, and securing Lidl US as a grocer known for its quality and value is a major win for the development and local community,” said MCB Real Estate Principal Drew Gorman.

Lidl has another Baltimore City location in Northwood Commons, off Loch Raven Boulevard.

Streets Market will still be open on St. Paul Street in Charles Village, and plans to open a smaller location at Reservoir Square in West Baltimore.

Yard 56 is a mixed-use development near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.