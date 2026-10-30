‘I’m back now’: Lamar Jackson set to return Sunday against Buffalo

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is set to return to the field Sunday after missing the Ravens' last three games with an ankle injury.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter opened his press conference with the update, adding that Jackson was a full participant in practice for the third consecutive day.

Jackson also declared himself back and said he's excited to finally return after being sidelined for nearly a month. He said he's "no longer a statue" and is able to move around much better.

"I want to play, but I had to be sitting to the sideline just because of my ankle that we all seen (in the) Tennessee game," Jackson said. "Unfortunately, I had to sit down the three weeks but I'm back now, so I'm not dwelling on it."

Jackson said he woke up last Saturday before the Bengals game with a swollen ankle and that it would have been difficult to make a decision about his playing status on game day.

He said he's still experiencing pain in the ankle, which has been taped throughout the week, but unlike last week, the pain is now manageable.

"Yeah, I still do. I still do. But it's bearable," Jackson said. "That's what I said too last week. I said if it's bearable, I'd go out there and give it a shot. So that's what we're doing this week."

Since their loss to Cincinnati, the Ravens have talked about their mentality and energy as they try to avoid being as prone to riding the positive and negative swings of in-game momentum. Minter believes Jackson's return can provide a boost.

"It's your starting quarterback. It's a guy that's meant a ton to the organization and a ton to the league in general and just with his success," Minter said. "Obviously, the type of player that he is, that would give any team a jolt like that. We're excited about that opportunity."

Minter also said safety Jaylinn Hawkins will be out Sunday after missing practice all week with a knee injury.

Rookie right guard Vega Ioane has also been ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury after practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Jackson, meanwhile, was a full participant throughout the week as the Ravens prepare to face the Buffalo Bills while looking to avoid a third consecutive loss.

The Ravens travel to Buffalo on Saturday and are scheduled to kick off against the Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday.

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