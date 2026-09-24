Unsolved for 32 years: Baltimore County Police seek tips in 1994 Windsor Mill murder

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — On the western side of Baltimore County, minutes from the Beltway, well-traveled Church Lane in Windsor Mill leads to several tranquil suburban neighborhoods.

Dozens call the apartments near the Rolling Road intersection home; though 32 summers ago, they were the scene of a crime.

On the afternoon of Aug. 18, 1994, a Thursday, Baltimore County Police swarmed the 8200 block of Church Lane. It was a murder investigation, and Delroy Daley was the victim.

He was known as "Tony." Police say Daley was described as a quiet person; a Jamaica native who had lived in the U.S. for seven years, according to authorities.

Tony hadn't been to work in a few days; people close to him had been unable to reach him, according to police.

Police said Daley's family found him dead in his apartment, shot several times in the head, in a back bedroom of the residence.

As the decades went by, the case grew colder. No one was ever brought to justice for killing 33-year-old Tony Daley.

Police are still looking to piece together what happened inside the Baltimore County apartment complex. Anyone who thinks they have the missing piece is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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