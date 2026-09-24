16 hospitalized after teens allegedly steal car and crash into bus in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — 16 people were sent to the hospital on Thursday following an allegedly stolen vehicle crashing into a MTA bus.

According to MTA police, at around 12:48 p.m. officers were called to a serious crash at the intersection of East Oliver and North Wolfe Streets.

A preliminary investigation found that officers had received an alert about a stolen vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled officers and shortly afterward collided with the MTA bus.

4 teens were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. In total, 16 people were taken to local hospitals with several listed in critical condition and several in serious condition.

The majority had minor injuries, according to officials.

The names of the juveniles involved in the crash haven't been released.

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