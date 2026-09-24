Rabies cases climbing in Harford County

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A fox infected with rabies was found in the Edgewood community along Perry Avenue, raising alarm among residents and pet owners who say they have noticed foxes behaving strangely in the area.

Harford County has now confirmed 28 animals with rabies this year — a number that leads the state — including five rabid foxes. That matches the total number of rabid animals the county recorded all of last year.

Kim Moericke, who lives along Perry Avenue where the infected fox was found, said the discovery caught her off guard despite frequent fox sightings in the area.

"Surprised that it was infected, but we see foxes around here all the time. This is all water along here. It runs up to an estuary down a couple of blocks," Moericke said.

Resident Cindy Poist said she recently had a close encounter with a fox that approached her pet in her backyard — behavior she found alarming.

"It alarmed me and I hurried up and ran down the steps and even after I went to the door and opened the door, he didn't run right away," Poist said. "He stopped and looked at me."

Three weeks ago, Harford County workers began placing 15,000 baits containing vaccinations targeting raccoons, the animals most susceptible to rabies, in an effort to slow the disease's spread.

Pet owners say the rising number of confirmed cases has prompted them to take extra precautions.

"I don't leave him out here by himself anyway, because the hawks are bigger than he is," Moericke said.

Poist said she has gone even further to protect her pet.

"I mean I even bought wolf pee to try to keep them out of my yard," Poist said.

She has also outfitted her pet with protective gear, though it has its limits.

"He's even got a whole like helmet and guard, a shield, that I wrap with spikes," Poist said. "But it doesn't protect his tail."