Former marine’s 2009 Gwynn Oak murder still unsolved

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Grayson Kenney Jr. was shot and killed on a quiet Gwynn Oak street 17 years ago, and his murder remains unsolved.

Baltimore County investigators are still working to find answers in the November 2009 death of the 46-year-old former Marine, who was found lying face down on a driveway in the 3500 block of Tulsa Road.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2009, but investigators later determined Kenney had been shot hours earlier, around 1 a.m. Tulsa Road sits just off Liberty Road and Flannery Lane in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood.

Bell said the nature of the shooting stood out to him.

Kenney had served four years in the Marine Corps and made his living doing odd jobs. Investigators described him as living a quiet life, and neighbors said he never had any trouble with anyone.

Police discovered Kenney had been living in a shed on a homeowner's property with the homeowner's approval.

A neighbor, Curtis Bell, said he heard five gunshots that morning.

"It was one of those things where, OK, somebody just decided to shoot him. Because they didn't just shoot him and run, they shot him five times, and they finally walked away. That's it," Bell told WMAR-2 News in 2009.

Investigators say they still want to hold whoever is responsible accountable.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County investigators at 410-887-3943.

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