32 years later, police seek clues in Jacques Mosse’s Timonium Homicide

TIMONIUM, Md. — Thirty-two years after a man was robbed and killed near an ATM on York Road, Baltimore County police are still looking for answers.

Jacques Mosse, 39, was assaulted in the early morning hours of a Saturday in 1994 on the 1600 block of York Road in Timonium.

A witness reported seeing Mosse in a physical altercation with someone who hit him in the head and took him to the ground, causing his head to strike the pavement. He was rushed to the hospital and died the next day, and officials ruled his death a homicide.

The money Mosse had withdrawn from a nearby ATM was gone when police arrived.

WMAR WMAR file footage captured the area near the York Road scene.

The same witness who reported the altercation also described seeing a purplish-colored car, possibly a Saturn, in the area at the time.

About a mile up York Road, on Aylesbury Road, Mosse worked at a local print shop where he was described as an exemplary employee.

He was otherwise known to be shy, quiet and kind.

Police believe two other people may have witnessed the crime but have never been identified or interviewed.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Baltimore County police at 410-887-3943.