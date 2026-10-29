Cold case: 1984 stabbing death outside Windsor Mill lounge unsolved

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking anyone with information about the 1984 stabbing death of Steven Godwin outside the Corinthian Lounge to come forward.

Steven Godwin was 32 years old when he was stabbed in the chest outside a lounge on Windsor Mill Road on Oct. 18, 1984.

Godwin had been inside the Corinthian Lounge, which still stands on Windsor Mill Road today, having a drink on a Thursday night. His father was the night manager working in the package goods portion of the business. Godwin said goodbye to his father and walked out a side door toward the parking lot.

"Everything happened so quickly," explained Cpl. Dona Carter of the Baltimore County Police Cold Case Unit. "He just walks out the door and they literally say it's seconds that he walks back and he's stabbed in the chest."

Several people attempted to help Godwin, but he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the motive remains unclear. Godwin still had $60 cash on his person when he died, suggesting robbery was not the motive. There was also no indication of a bar fight.

Earlier that evening, Godwin had gone outside to help someone change a tire. He worked at a nearby Chevrolet dealership, had been married several times, and was a father himself.

"There was nobody that said that they had any particular problems with him, in talking with his friends and even, obviously his father. There was nobody that stood out that he was having issues with or anything like that," Carter said.

Police tested evidence for DNA, but Godwin's blood had contaminated much of what was left behind, Carter explained. The murder weapon has never been recovered.

"Because he was stabbed, maybe somebody came home that night and was wearing bloody clothing or came home with a bloody knife. The murder weapon's never been recovered. So somebody out there knows what happened and we just need somebody to come forward," Carter said.

Baltimore County Police posted about the case this month, and many people responded by sharing memories of Godwin.

Anyone with information about the night of Oct. 18, 1984, or the death of Steven Godwin is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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