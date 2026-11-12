Body of Mark Everett Coates III recovered following search of Susquehanna River

BALTIMORE, Md. — The search for a missing boater has been concluded following divers finding him deceased on Thursday afternoon.

18-year-old Mark Everett Coates III went missing after launching his 10-foot Jon boat into the Susquehanna River a week ago. Wednesday, the United Cajun Navy had called on volunteers to join their search.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police say that at approximately noon on Thursday, responded to the area after volunteer search personnel with the Christian Aid Ministries Pennsylvania Search & Rescue team located a target of interest offshore of Garrett Island with an underwater drone.

Responding divers recovered the body, which was identified as Coates.

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