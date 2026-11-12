Towson University professor identified as victim in deadly Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park stabbing

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have identified the 62-year-old man killed in a stabbing at Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park as a park advocacy group calls for increased safety measures.

Police identified the victim as John Dierker.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Franklintown Road around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, for a reported cutting. Officers found Dierker suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dierker worked as an adjunct professor at Towson University in the music department since 2009.

A Unveristy spokesperson sent this statement, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of a member of our Towson University community. Our hearts are with his family, friends, colleagues and students during this incredibly difficult time. The loss of one of our faculty members is deeply felt, and we are committed to supporting those impacted in the days ahead."

The day after the killing, Friends of Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park issued a statement calling for a comprehensive safety plan for the park.

“This incident is another reminder of the need for a comprehensive safety plan and coordinated strategies to ensure Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone,” the organization said.

The group said it wants to work with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, park rangers, law enforcement, community organizations and state and local leaders on improvements.

Among the measures the group is advocating for are increased ranger resources, improved lighting and emergency communications infrastructure, safer facilities and additional staffing for daily park operations.

Anyone with information about Dierker’s killing is asked to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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