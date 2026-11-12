Recognize them? 4 suspects caught on camera stealing from Aberdeen Laundromat

ABERDEEN, Md. — Four suspects in all, two men and two women, caught on camera after stealing items from the Aberdeen Laundromat on South Philadelphia Boulevard and making a clean getaway.

A retiree who works seven days a week as a manager here, 67-year-old James Kohl, also can consider himself a victim.

“I had my jacket with my glasses, prescription glasses, in the back sitting on top of the washing machine,” said Kohl, “Two people looked at them. One person handed off to another guy. He went through and put it in his backpack.”

Relative to other burglaries, thefts and property crimes, this may seem like small stuff, but not to the Aberdeen police.

“We work very hard to maintain a safe environment in our downtown community so that’s why we treat this very seriously,” said Capt. C. William Reiber, “Some people may ask, ‘Why are you dedicating these resources to such a small theft?’ Well, the reality is a small theft to someone could be a mountain to another person.”

Just ask James Kohl, a man who manages the laundromat at an age when many seniors are enjoying their golden years, now having to replace expensive glasses that would be of little or no use to the man who stole them.

“What I did is I went and purchased a pair of reading glasses so at least I can look to read and stuff,” explained Kohl.

“But you can’t see just looking around and stuff… nearsighted?” I asked.

“I can see pretty good, but just for reading, I can’t,” replied Kohl, “It’s too foggy.”

At least in the case of the man who stole Kohl’s items, the thefts from the wash house could land him in the big house for up to six months, but the victim says he’s willing to forgive and forget about pressing charges, if only they would return the stolen goods.