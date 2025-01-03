Covering Maryland Cold Cases in 2024

Over the course of 2024, WMAR-2 News highlighted 49 cold cases across the state of Maryland.

From Joan Ann Charlton, who was found dead in the arboretum at Frostburg College in September of 1983, to Herman "Dolly" Callahan who was shot in the entryway to his home in Queen Anne's County in 1992.

"We're thinking that this was an altercation Mr. Callahan had with another person that he knew inside the doorway of his house, because he felt confident enough to let him in that far," says Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann.



From Alva Jean Parris' murder in Baltimore County in 1960 to Nyah Hairston's murder on 495 this past May.

We've covered the stories of missing children, including Bobby Boyes down in Calvert County in 1968 to Sarah and Jacob Hoggle in Montgomery County in 2014.

"No one deserves this, no child deserves this," Joy Lee, Bob Boyes' younger sister says.



"It's hard to even really put into words. I mean, you realize how long it's been and then you realize how little has really happened," says Troy Turner, father of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle.



A dismembered John Doe in North East from 1997 is still dogging the Maryland State Police.

"There was an unidentified African American male that's essentially cut in half," says Sgt. Chris Taylor of the Maryland State Police. "His legs and arms and I believe his right hand was on one fire and his torso was on the other fire. Very gruesome scene to say the least."

The Howard County Police are hoping to finally identify their oldest open murder case victim.

"Step one is definitely to find out who she is," says cold case investigator Wade Zufall.

But identities don't always solve cases, Roger Kelso and Margaret Fetterolf's identities were discovered after decades, but their killers remain a mystery.

And we heard from you.

Chanel Dudley emailed us asking to highlight her cousin's mysterious case, and we spoke to several of his loved ones about his case.

WMAR-2 News Loved ones of Robert "Bobby" Branch came to WMAR-2 News to discuss his life and plead for someone to come forward about his murder. From left to right, Chanel Dudley (cousin), Kevin Dudley (uncle), Robin Dudley (aunt), and Frankie Jones (friend). Chanel is wearing a shirt with Bobby as a kid on it, as well as a necklace with his picture, to keep him close. Robin's wearing the shirt the family made with the missing poster on it, from when they were still searching for Bobby.

A family friend of Lynda Blair also reached out to make sure we highlighted her case.

WMAR-2 News Archive Lynda Blair holds her grandson.

And we're continuing into 2025. Reach out to us at storyideas@wmar.com with the cold case stories you'd like to see highlighted in 2025.