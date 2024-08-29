Nearly 50 years after her disappearance, still no leads in her murder

She was known as the Woodlawn Jane Doe for 45 years.

But while her identity is no longer a mystery, the end of Margaret Fetterolf's story still is.

Baltimore County detectives found the body of a young woman in September 1976.

The 16-year-old from Alexandria, VA, wouldn't be identified until September of 2021.

Her body was found in Woodlawn, near Lorraine Park Cemetery on Dogwood Rd.

Police and her family don't know why she would've been in the Baltimore area, but the person who killed her had strangled her and sexually assaulted her.

She'd gone missing from her home in Virginia the year before her body was discovered.

Her father, Jonathan Edward Fetterolf, died in 2018, not knowing his eldest and only child

had been found dead soon after her disappearance.

We're now approaching 49 years since Margaret Fetterolf went missing, and police are

still looking for answers.

If you have any information, even a small detail, that could help police in this case, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020, or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Callers may remain anonymous.