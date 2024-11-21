Young grandmother's murder remains cold a quarter century later

Lynda Blair's life was cut short 25 years ago.

A family friend reached out to WMAR-2 News, asking us to cover her case.

Lynda was a wife, mother, and grandmother and worked part-time as a baker in a grocery store.

Lynda Blair Photo Courtesy: Harford County Sheriff's Office

Graceton Market Photo: WMAR-2 News Archive

On Tuesday, September 28, 1999, she started her shift at the Graceton Store in Whiteford, Harford County, in the evening.

"She started towards the end of the evening, and actually stayed beyond closing baking things for the following day," says Captain Andrew Lane of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Divisions.

Lynda would decorate the cakes for the following morning.

Another employee, also still there after closing, said they heard a loud bang around 9:30.

They thought Lynda had maybe dropped a sheet pan or something, but when they went to check on her, she'd been shot.

And the employee saw a man in a ski mask and carrying a gun.

She died at the hospital.

"It's a big loss," her son-in-law, Darren Ham, told WMAR-2 News, back in 1999.

Police at the time, and still now, don't believe robbery was the motive.

"There was, from what we were able to determine, nothing of any significant value, stolen," says Lane. "There was no reason for this to occur, and she was attacked and then left."

But while there hasn't been an arrest, police are continuing to investigate, interviewing people within the last 12 months.

"I do believe there are people who know what happened to Mrs. Blair and why it occurred," Lane tells WMAR-2 News.

If you have any information that can help police solve the case of Lynda Blair, please call the Harford County Sheriff's Office at (410)-838-6600. You can also submit an anonymous tip at this link.