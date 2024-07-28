Cattle rancher's 1992 murder still an open case

On the morning of August 24, 1992, a witness driving down Route 404 in Queen Anne's County noticed something odd.

An older man sitting in the open doorway of a home.

In a small tight-knit community, this driver knew the home belonged to Herman "Dolly" Callahan and called one of his relatives to go check on him.

The family goes and finds Callahan suffering from a gunshot wound. Police arrive and pronounce the 75-year-old dead at the scene.

"Mr. Callahan was a businessman in the community," says Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann. "He had a lot of cattle business that he did... He had a lot of contacts."

The Sheriff's Office believes that Callahan was shot by someone he knew.

"We're thinking that this was an altercation Mr. Callahan had with another person that he knew inside the doorway of his house, because he felt confident enough to let him in that far," says Hofmann.

Police have never found the murder weapon.

However, his 1985 GMC livestock truck had been driven from his house to the National Guard Armory nearby, for unknown reasons.

If you have any information that can help the Sheriff's Office solve the murder of Herman "Dolly" Callahan, please call (410)-758-0770. Anonymous tips can be left at (410)-758-6666.