Baltimore businesses hit in early-morning crime spree, community rallies behind owners

REMINGTON, Md. — An unfortunate series of events for several Baltimore businesses as they were hit with break ins early Wednesday morning starting in the Remington area.

Baltimore Police say around 4 a.m. Wednesday, an officer responded to the 2700 block of Huntingdon Avenue to investigate a commercial breaking and entering.

Suspects stole money from the registers at Mount Royal Soaps and Cafe Los Suenos.

One of the businesses gave police a picture of the suspect wearing all black clothing.

Just about an hour later at 5:06 a.m., police responded to Papermoon diner where two men broke a window, entered the diner, then fled.

Not even 20 minutes following that break in at 5:20 a.m., officers were sent to 29th Street Tavern after a suspect broke the glass door and tried to steal money from the register, but was unsuccessful.

About ten minutes after that at 5:31 a.m., the crime spree ending at Spin Cyle Coin Laundry on West Maryland Avenue.

Authorities say a suspect broke in and took a cash register along with a coin operated machine before fleeing the area.

Remington neighbors told WMAR-2 News that crime is not common in the area. "That's certainly never good, and I love those places so I want the best for them," said resident, Adam Pittman.

May McKernan, who frequents the Remington area, shared his sentiment.

"These kinds of things really set people back in a tangible way. It's sad to see, but I know these businesses will be able to rebound," McKernan said.

Some of the businesses are responding to community support.

Mount Royal Soaps spoke to customers through a statement on social media saying in part,

"Thank you for checking in, offering support, and caring about what happens to the small businesses in your neighborhood."

Papermoon Diner WMAR-2 News a statement saying,

"We are so grateful for the loving support of the entire Remington and Baltimore community. So many people have reached out expressing their concern and support of the Papermoon Diner, Mount Royal Soaps, the 29th Street Tavern and Cafe Los Suenos. We feel the love and are Bmore strong!"

Police say considering the location, proximity, similarities, and timing of these incidents, detectives have not excluded the possibility of a connection between them.