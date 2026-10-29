Baltimore leaders seek life for 2 men charged in shootings that left child, elderly woman dead

BALTIMORE, Md. — One allegedly gunned down a 12-year-old at Leon Day Park. The other allegedly struck a fatal blow to a 76-year-old woman in a street robbery.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates says both men have been indicted on charges including first degree murder.

“On first degree murder, we are not going to negotiate and we are not giving a number,” said Bates, “We will only give these four letters---L-I-F-E. We will give life.”

Bates says 23-year-old Tyree Reynolds left behind 20 rifle cartridge casings and five of those struck people including the one, which took the life of 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, an innocent bystander to a shootout.

'Justice for Khloe:' Community honors 12-year-old killed West Baltimore youth football game

'Justice for Khloe': Community honors 12-year-old killed near West Baltimore youth football game

32-year-old Montray McCray had allegedly punched another robbery victim in the face three days before attacking an elderly couple and ultimately killing Claudia Bismark.

Investigators have now learned the assailant was a trained boxer.

“A trained boxers punch would actually probably mean a little bit morel and cause a little more destruction and harm than the average individual,” added Bates.

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'Claudia was a light:' friends remember caring woman murdered in Fells Point

Two people accused of killing some of our most vulnerable citizens at places people should feel safe----an athletic field for a homecoming celebration and after going out for breakfast in their own neighborhood.

“We are sending a clear message that anyone who commits this kind of active, careless, reckless violence will be held accountable,” said Mayor Brandon Scott, “and they should be held accountable by spending the rest of their lives in prison.”