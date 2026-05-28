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Win free Raising Cane's for a year at their Owings Mills grand opening

Raising Cane's sign
Solo Mio Photography/Solo Mio Photography
Raising Cane's sign<br/>
Raising Cane's sign
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OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Fried chicken joints are continuing to grow in and around Maryland.

WMAR-2 News has covered several recent grand openings of fast-food chains like Bojangles and Zaxbys.

Now adding to their many restaurants in the State is Raising Cane's.

Their newest location opens June 3 at 10231 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

If you get in line before doors open at 10am, you could be one of 20 lucky customers to win Free Cane’s for a Year! 

Entries will be accepted from 8 to 9am with drawings to follow.

That's not all, the first 100 folks to buy a combo will receive a free Cane's trucker hat and combo card to use in the future.

Once the Owings Mills Cane's opens, they'll have 11 throughout Maryland.

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