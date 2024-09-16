Watch Now
Bojangles officially opens along Frederick's Golden Mile, at old Ruby Tuesday spot

FREDERICK, Md. — Some good tasting North Carolina style fried chicken is being offered up in Frederick.

Legendary fast food chain Bojangles is finally open along the Golden Mile on W. Patrick Street.

It's right where the old Ruby Tuesday once stood.

This Bojangles is family owned and operated by Alex Bermand and his wife Ella Garcia, cofounders of Integritas, LLC.

Bojangles announced plans to come to Frederick back in February 2023. They expect to bring about 50 new jobs.

The chain now has six Maryland locations, mostly in Prince George's County. Word is another may be on its way to Hagerstown.

