More details released about Chinese restaurant at Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — Atlas Restaurant Group has announced more details about the Chinese restaurant it's planning to open next year at The Village of Cross Keys.

It will be called "Nine Tailed Fox," and will "blend traditional Chinese flavors with modern innovation." The restaurant will have a rooftop terrace and a second-floor bar.

Nine Tailed Fox will be the latest addition to the bustling dining scene at Cross Keys.

Atlas is also gearing up for a Japanese restaurant in Fells Point.

