Atlas Group to open Japanese restaurant in historic Fells Point building

BALTIMORE — The Atlas Restaurant Group, known for its ownership of more than a dozen Maryland restaurants, announced it will open a new Japanese restaurant later this year in a historic Fells Point building.

The company posted on social media:

Atlas Restaurant Group is thrilled to announce its newest culinary venture: a Tokyo underground izakaya concept to open in late 2024 featuring a menu of cocktails, sake, handrolls and more. Located within the iconic EJ Codd building, the new establishment will be part of Atlas Restaurant Group’s relocation of its corporate headquarters, alongside a previously announced new restaurant.

Atlas president Alex Smith said in the statement: “We want the corner of South Caroline St and Aliceanna St to regain its landmark status and infuse exciting energy that will benefit the city as a whole. We look forward to welcoming guests to two more concepts to experience creativity, innovation, and hospitality that define the Atlas Restaurant Group.”

Atlas has moved its headquarters to the E.J. Codd Co. building, which also now contains a Patagonia store.

Smith said previously about the site: “To breathe new life into this beautiful space, once the home of one of Baltimore’s most celebrated restaurants, Pazo, is a tremendous honor. We are thrilled to continue the legacy of exceptional dining experiences in this historic location.”

Atlas recently opened The Ruxton steakhouse in Harbor East, and expanded to Philadelphia with its Loch Bar concept.