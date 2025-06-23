Eggspectation opening sixth Maryland restaurant at Baltimore Penisula

BALTIMORE — Eggspectation, the popular all-day breakfast chain, is opening its sixth restaurant in Maryland.

The newest spot will be located at Baltimore Peninsula, inside the ROOST Baltimore hotel, on Terrapin Way.

With an expected opening date sometime in early 2026, Eggspectation joins an already long list of new arrivals at Baltimore Peninsula.

For example, Ben & Jerry’s chose Peninsula to be it's first Baltimore location.

Rye Street Tavern by Clyde’s Restaurant Group also opened there on the water front.

Other eateries include Slurp Noodle Bar, Urbano Tex-Mex, and Live-K Karaoke.

