Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Tex-mex restaurant, "futuristic karaoke" coming to Baltimore Peninsula

Rendering of Urbano tex-mex restaurant
REY LOPEZ
Rendering of Urbano tex-mex restaurant<br/>
Rendering of Urbano tex-mex restaurant
Urbano tex-mex is coming to Baltimore Peninsula
Urbano tex-mex is coming to Baltimore Peninsula
Urbano tex-mex is coming to Baltimore Peninsula
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 10:59:26-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peninsula development will be getting an Urbano tex-mex restaurant and a "futuristic karaoke experience."

The south Baltimore development announced the leases today; an opening date hasn't been announced yet.

The karaoke bar is called LIVE-K, and it also has a location at The Wharf development in southeast Washington, D.C.

LIVE-K offers "a 22-square meter LED mega-screen atmospheric lobby, four first-class theme rooms, and 11 modern entertainment rooms."

Urbano has three restaurants in the D.C. area, and is also planning a location at the Annapolis Town Center shopping center.

Both businesses will be in the Rye Street Market building, at 301 Mission Boulevard.

Rye Street Market
Rye Street Market

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices