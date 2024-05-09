Tex-mex restaurant, "futuristic karaoke" coming to Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peninsula development will be getting an Urbano tex-mex restaurant and a "futuristic karaoke experience."

The south Baltimore development announced the leases today; an opening date hasn't been announced yet.

The karaoke bar is called LIVE-K, and it also has a location at The Wharf development in southeast Washington, D.C.

LIVE-K offers "a 22-square meter LED mega-screen atmospheric lobby, four first-class theme rooms, and 11 modern entertainment rooms."

Urbano has three restaurants in the D.C. area, and is also planning a location at the Annapolis Town Center shopping center.

Both businesses will be in the Rye Street Market building, at 301 Mission Boulevard.