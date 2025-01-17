Ben & Jerry's opens at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — The latest eatery at the Baltimore Peninsula is now open - and it's pretty sweet.

Ben & Jerry's has unveiled its first Baltimore location. It will be open from noon to 9 p.m., at 2450 Rye Street.

The ice-cream company joins other recent openings, including Slutty Vegan.

Jason & Jerry Bhuller at Ben & Jerry’s said in a press release:

We’re thrilled to bring the joy of Ben & Jerry’s to Baltimore Peninsula. Everyone deserves to experience the magic of our ice cream, and we couldn’t be more excited to be opening Baltimore’s first franchised location in such a special community. We look forward to serving up scoops for our neighbors!

This will be the only Ben & Jerry's site in the greater Baltimore region. Ben & Jerry's used to have a shop in Annapolis, but that has since closed.