Slurp Noodle Bar to open at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — A noodle restaurant will be joining the Baltimore Peninsula development next year.

Slurp Noodle Bar, which offers hand-pulled noodle dishes, has signed a lease at Rye House, 2450 Rye Street in south Baltimore.

Baltimore Peninsula announced that the noodle bar will be opening alongside Baltimore's first Ben & Jerry's.

Slurp Noodle Bar will be run by the Chan family - Jerry Chan and his father - who are from the Washington, D.C. area and have been in the restaurant business for three generations.

Slurp Noodle Bar will be Jerry Chan's first restaurant in Baltimore.

The restaurant will serve items like original beef noodles ("Lanzhou Lamian") and sour and spicy noodles, plus Chinese staples like the "crossing the bridge" rice noodle soup with a bone broth.

Jerry Chan said in a statement:

My family has been involved in the restaurant industry for three generations, so I’m incredibly excited to be opening a traditional, family-owned establishment. I have been looking to bring our business to Baltimore for some time, and Baltimore Peninsula is the perfect location to do so as it becomes the city’s newest dining destination.

Other new and soon-to-open eateries at Baltimore Peninsula include Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, BK Lobster, Daily Grind, Little Wing, Urbano Tex-Mex, and Rye Street Tavern.