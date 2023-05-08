Watch Now
Clyde's Restaurant Group to open first location at Baltimore Peninsula

Posted at 11:45 AM, May 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — A new restaurant is joining the transformation of Baltimore Peninsula.

Rye Street Tavern, part of the Washington DC based Clyde's Restaurant Group, is expected to open its first Baltimore location by early 2024.

The restaurant will renovate and add on to an already existing 12,000 square foot, two-story building.

Upon opening Rye Street Tavern estimates creating 150 hospitality jobs.

Made up of 235 acres overlooking the middle branch of the Patapsco River, Baltimore Peninsula is already home to Under Armour, Nick's Fish House, Sagamore Spirits, and Port Covington Marina.

It's continued redevelopment aims to create millions of square feet in mixed income housing, business and retail space.

Baltimore Peninsula dates back to the 1700s and played a vital role in defending the City from the British back in 1814.

