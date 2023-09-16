'We're not going to stop': Canvassing held to heighten search efforts for suspected killer of Rachel Morin

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The video of Rachel Morin's suspected killer has been in the public eye for almost a month and her family is intensifying their efforts by the day in hopes the suspect is found.

On Saturday, Morin's family held a canvassing at the Ma & Pa Trailto cover more ground with the information about the suspect.

Fliers were made available in English and Spanish and a map was constructed that displayed different territories.

The law firm representing Morin's family launched a digital campaign in hopes to connect more with the Hispanic community.

"We had become aware that a lot of members of the Hispanic community might not be watching television in English and they may not know a crime was committed. Last time we went canvassing we spoke to some individuals who spoke Spanish and they didn't know what was going on. So we just want to make sure every single person in the area is aware of everything that is going on and know that there is a suspect out there and he is a danger to the community," said Shannon Morin, Rachel's sister-in-law.

Morin's other sister Rebekah says no matter the size of the group, they are not going to stop until the suspect is caught.

"If you have any type of inkling of who this might be, please call or send an email to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. I don't care if they send me a message on Facebook, if they don't want to deal with police. Any tip I will forward it myself if I have to. The main thing is finding this guy and getting him off the street before somebody else's family is destroyed," Rebekah Morin said.

Police say the suspect is believed to be an Hispanic male, five foot nine, 160 pounds, around 20 to 30-years-old, dark hair with a muscular build.

If you are able to identify this suspect or have any additional information regarding this case, contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-836-7788.