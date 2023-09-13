Website hopes to involve Hispanic community in search for Rachel Morin’s killer

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The search for Rachel Morin's killer continues and the law firm representing her family is launching a new digital campaign to expand those efforts.

Morin's body was found on the Ma & Pa trail just over a month ago.

Police caught a major break in the case whenDNA foundat the scene matched an assault case based in Los Angeles.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office later released video of her suspected killer in hopes that someone would come forward with his identity.

To expand those efforts, the law firm of Rice, Murtha, Psoras is launching the digital campaign in Spanish to help reach the Hispanic community.

"The decision to initiate this campaign is rooted in our commitment to finding Rachel's killer and the belief that every community member's assistance is invaluable in the pursuit of justice. We have reason to believe that individuals within the Hispanic community may have valuable information that could aid in identifying the suspect,' the law firm said in a press release.

The campaign will leverage various online platforms and communication channels to ensure that Spanish-speaking individuals in Maryland, Harford County, and Los Angeles, CA, are informed about the crime and provided with access to the video footage of the suspect.

To view the landing page for the campaign, click here.

