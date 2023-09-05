Criminal profiler highlights traits of the suspect in Rachel Morin homicide

BEL AIR, Md. — September 5 marks one month since Rachel Morin was walking on the Ma & Pa Trail, she was reported missing and the following day her body was found.

Family and community members met at the beginning of the trail to hand out flyers that give traits of the killer.

"You see these different shows on TV, dateline and 20/20 and all of these and you think oh my gosh that wouldn't happen here,” said Susan Kemen who works the front desk at Cheveux.

But it did, a flyer displays a photo of 37-year-old Morin and beside it, a picture of the man who Harford County Police say killed her.

"Criminal profiler Pat Brown was kind enough to volunteer her time and expertise to create a behavioral profile of the suspect that is highlighted in the video and photos from the LA crime scene,” said Matthew McMahon, father of Morin’s oldest child.

It was a break in the case when DNA matched that of a suspect from a crime in California that happened back in March. Video released from police show the suspect turning his back and leaving a home after an invasion and assault of a young woman but there is no clear view of the his face and the identity is still unknown.

"We have complete confidence that there is somebody here who knows who this suspect is," said McMahon.

Now Morin's family is working to get the suspects traits and description out to homes and businesses in the area, in hopes of sparking a recognition.

McMahon said,"We want to get them in front of all the different faces around here because for all we know the suspect lives right here, or works right here, or gets their hair cut right here or you never know."

The man is described as Hispanic in his early to mid 20's, 5 foot 9 and 160 pounds. Some of the behavioral traits revealed in the profile are that he is likely narcissistic, lacking empathy, manipulative and a pathological liar.

"It could be their friend, their coworker, their family member that did this and they'd say no this person would never do that, but then maybe with the other information on the profile they might see a link between that person and maybe just call in a tip,” said McMahon.

In the meantime, the community is still waiting for their sense of security to return.

"I don't think I’d be comfortable going by myself right now, even though the police presence is there I think until there is some kind of closure and we really know what happened, I don't feel comfortable walking alone,” said Christina Kelly who owns Yoga Fresh.

"I have my pepper spray that I’ve purchased since that happened just to be more safe and. I have some that I’ve purchased for my friends but i haven't been on the trail by myself since it happened,” said Kemen.