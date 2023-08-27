'She was a devoted mother': Community remembers Rachel Morin at celebration of life service

BALTIMORE — A public memorial was held for the mother of five killed in Bel Air a few weeks ago.

On Sunday afternoon, mourners celebrated the life of Rachel Morin with her family and friends at the Greater Grace Church of Baltimore.

"So, she was a devoted mother. She made sure that she took care of her kids; she took care of herself. She was part of the church; that was a big part of her life, and more importantly too, her family is so close," Randolph Rice, the attorney representing the Morin family, said.

Morin was found dead along the Ma & Pa Trail on August 5.

READ MORE: In Focus: The Rachel Morin murder investigation

The Harford County Sheriff's Department believes her murder is tied to an assault and home invasion that happened in Los Angeles in March.

They took DNA evidence from Morin's homicide, and it matched the LA crime.

RELATED: Reward increased for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Rachel Morin

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.

There is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.