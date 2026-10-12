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Usher and Chris Brown cancel Baltimore concert scheduled for Oct. 17

Usher and Chris Brown's upcoming R&amp;B tour stop at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore has been canceled. The concert was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, but event promoters announced the cancellation, citing concerns about the health and well-being of the touring party and crew.
Usher and Chris Brown cancel Baltimore concert scheduled for Oct. 17
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BALTIMORE — Usher and Chris Brown's upcoming R&B tour stop at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore has been canceled.

The concert was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, but event promoters announced the cancelation, citing concerns about the health and well-being of the touring party and crew.

According to the promoter, select tour dates were canceled due to the demands of a tour of this length and scale.

The Baltimore performance is one of four tour dates canceled this month.

Ticketholders are expected to receive refunds for the canceled show.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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