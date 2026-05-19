Trump vows DOJ investigation into Maryland mail-in ballot error

BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump is vowing to have the DOJ investigate Maryland's Board of Elections after they mailed out a number of primary ballots to the wrong political party.

State officials blamed its vendor for the printing error leaving them unable to tell who did or didn't receive correct ballots.

As result, the Elections Board says its only remedy is to send all voters who requested a mail-in ballot a new one.

RELATED: State Board of Elections addresses next steps in mail-in ballot error

Trump claims there were half-a-million incorrect ballots sent out.

He's now accusing the State Board of illegality.

"It never made sense to me that Maryland was considered an automatic Democrat State, but now I see why," Trump said on Truth Social. "I’m sure this has gone on for years. I’m going to ask the Attorney General of the United States, and the DOJ, to bring an immediate investigation into this situation."

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The DOJ and Maryland Board of Elections are already entangled in a federal lawsuit over access to the state's voter rolls.

Federal officials cited legislative audits in 2019 and 2023 which found the State Elections Board failed to remove deceased voters and duplicate registrations from its rolls.

While the Board has so far refused the DOJ's request for access, they've denied most of the audit findings, calling them either inaccurate or mischaracterized.

MORE: Maryland Republican lawmakers demand review of voter rolls after former Baltimore principal is arrested by ICE

Maryland's State Administrator of Elections, Jared DeMarinis responded to the President's remarks on X (formerly Twitter), stating the following.

"It bears repeating that no fake OR illegal mail-in ballots were distributed. The wording in President Trump's continued posts about Maryland's elections creates an environment of misinformation on a voting right. Mail-in voting is not a partisan issue. Mail-in voting is legal."