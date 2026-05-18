State Board of Elections addresses next steps in mail-in ballot error

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Following the printing error that led to some voters receiving incorrect ballots last week, the Maryland State Board of Elections has announced its next steps and what voters can expect to see in the coming days and weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maryland State Board of Elections to send replacement mail-in ballots after reported error

"Since the mail-in vendor was unable to accurately identify who received correct ballots and who did not receive correct ballots, SBE determined that the only course of action to ensure the integrity and security of mail-in voting was sending all voters who requested a mail-in ballot by mail a new ballot," the Board said in a press release.

All voters affected by this will receive a postcard with details. If you are impacted and have signed up to receive emails or texts from SBE, you will be notified about a replacement ballot that way. Communication will begin as early as today.

Maryland SBE

Replacement ballots will be mailed no later than May 29 and will have “REPLACEMENT BALLOT INSIDE” printed on the envelope.

Maryland SBE

Each replacement ballot will include instructions and should be returned in the envelope marked “replacement envelope.”

Maryland SBE

The State Board of Elections recommends destroying the original ballot that you have received.

"SBE will utilize existing practices that prevent voters from having more than one ballot counted," they said.

You can find more information about this here.