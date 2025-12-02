Justice Department sues Maryland for unredacted state voter roll

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The United States is suing Maryland's top election official for access to an unredacted version of the most recent state voter roll.

In a complaint filed Monday, the Justice Department alleges that it requested a "current electronic copy of its computerized statewide voter registration list, containing 'all fields.'"

This would include voters' full names, birthdates, home addresses, state driver's license numbers, or the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

Attorney General Pam Bondi made the request of the Administrator of the State Board of Elections, Jared DeMarinis, in mid-July.

According to the court filing, DeMarinis refused, "directing the Department to a website where 'copies of publicly available data in the statewide voter registration list' are available."

On August 13, the complaint reads, DeMarinis also asked the Department why it wanted the state voter registration list.

The Attorney General, according to the filing, said that she was requesting the list under two federal voting laws, the Help America Vote Act of 2002 and the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

They argue that this information is needed to make sure the state is in full compliance with the National Voter Registration Act, which "requires states to 'conduct a general program to make a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists of eligible voters by reason of' the death of the registrant, or 'a change in the residence of the registrant.'"

The court documents state that DeMarinis again refused.

He explained this correspondence with the DOJ on social media.

Today, I requested the DOJ explain their intentions with the voter registration list. Absent particularized & detailed concerns, a demand for the entire voter list, incl. sensitive PII that is not publicly available, w/o evidence or support, is an overreach & unreasonable — Jared DeMarinis (@JaredDeMarinis) August 25, 2025

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to declare DeMarinis's refusal to provide the list as a violation of Title III of the Civil Rights Act and order him to provide the current list.

Attorney General Bondi has also sued Delaware, New Mexico, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Vermont and Washington state for failure to provide voter rolls.

We have reached out to the State Board of Elections for a statement on the filing and will update this story when we receive a response.