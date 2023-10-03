Trial for suspect in Cockeysville manhunt postponed until May 2024

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The trial for a man accused of shooting two police officers has been pushed back.

David Emory Linthicum, 25, was the subject of theCockeysville manhunt just 8 months ago.

Officers were initially called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a person feeling suicidal.

As police entered Linthicum's bedroom in the downstairs portion of the home, he was seen holding a high powered rifle.

Charging documents say he fired 15 rounds in the direction of police and his father causing them to retreat. One officer soon realized he was hit with a round.

That officer was released from the hospital later the same day.

At first police reported that Linthicum barricaded himself inside the home, setting up a SWAT Team response.

It was later determined he fled the scene prompting a massive search that forced several school and road closures.

Linthicum wasn't spotted again until 9:30 Thursday night along Warren Road near Bosley Road.

That's where police say he shot another officer with a rifle before stealing their vehicle and leading police on a chase to Harford County.

Linthicum was taken into custody unharmed after an eight-hour standoff.

Back in March Linthicum's lawyers requested a bail review hearing, stating he should be held on home detention with permission for "intensive mental health treatment."

Linthicum was denied bail in April, with a trial date set for November 2.

Now, according to the States Attorney's Office, Linthicum's trial will not take place until May 20, 2024.

He is charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, and multiple gun offenses.