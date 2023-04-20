Bail denied for subject of Cockeysville manhunt, trial date set for November

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Bail has been denied for Cockeysville manhunt suspect David Linthicum.

Back in March Linthicum's attorneys filed a motion for a bail review hearing.

In the motion, public defenders argued Linthicum should be on home detention with permission for "intensive mental health treatment."

Linthicum initially waived his right to a bail review hearing back in February.

A motions date was scheduled for September 18th.

A trial date has been set for November 2nd.