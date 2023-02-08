Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police on scene of a barricade situation in Cockeysville

IMG_1624.jpg
David Mchugh
IMG_1624.jpg
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 16:16:42-05

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — There is a heavy police presence in the 10000 block of Sherwood Road in Cockeysville.

Police are asking residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter in place.

Residents are urged to find alternate routes in and around Powers Avenue and Sherwood Road.

IMG_1623.jpg

This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices