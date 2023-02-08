Police on scene of a barricade situation in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — There is a heavy police presence in the 10000 block of Sherwood Road in Cockeysville.
Police are asking residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter in place.
Residents are urged to find alternate routes in and around Powers Avenue and Sherwood Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more information.
(3:38 p.m.) #BCoPD is on the scene of a barricade situation in the area of Powers Ave. in Cockeysville. A media staging site has been established at the intersection of Ashland & York. Residents in the area please shelter in place for your safety. pic.twitter.com/DrNi8QTlm3— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 8, 2023